Armenia withdraws its candidacy to host COP29 in support for Azerbaijan's bid

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. As a kind gesture, the Republic of Armenia withdraws its candidacy to host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-29) in support of the candidacy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This was stated in the joint statement of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

"As a sign of good gesture, the Republic of Armenia supports the bid of the Republic of Azerbaijan to host the 29th Session of the Conference of Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, by withdrawing its own candidacy. The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan do hope that the other countries within the Eastern European Group will also support Azerbaijan’s bid to host. As a sign of good gesture, the Republic of Azerbaijan supports the Armenian candidature for Eastern European Group COP Bureau membership.

The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue their discussions regarding the implementation of more confidence building measures, effective in the near future and call on the international community to support their efforts that will contribute to building mutual trust between two countries and will positively impact the entire South Caucasus region," the statement said.