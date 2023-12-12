At COP 29 in Azerbaijan move from pledges to actions needed - Kenya's representative

DUBAI, UAE, December 12. The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 29) in Azerbaijan will be needed to move from pledges to actions, Joseph Njuguna from Kenya told reporters on the sidelines of the COP28 in Dubai, Trend reports.

"We are at the forefront of climate initiatives. I support Azerbaijan in hosting COP 29. We will need to move from ideas to real actions. That’s what we want to see. We need concrete pledges turning into actions in financial sphere, especially for developing countries. All we have now are pledges, but this is not enough," he said.

Njuguna pointed out a need of actual financing the fight against climate change.

"We are really suffering, we have a big gap between what is expected and what has been provided. I hope I will have an opportunity to attend COP 29 in Azerbaijan and make a presentation there," he added.

The decision to host COP 29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai during the COP28 on December 11. The Eastern European regional group has selected Azerbaijan to host the COP29 next year. COP 29 will take place in November 2024.

In addition to Azerbaijan, Armenia and Bulgaria put forth their candidacies. However, on December 7, 2023, after direct negotiations between the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Armenia decided to withdraw its candidacy in support of Azerbaijan. Bulgaria followed suit and also withdrew its candidacy.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel