President Ilham Aliyev symbolically kicks off FC Qarabag - MOIK match (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Azerbaijan is witnessing a historical event, Trend reports.

In the 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Football Cup, FC Qarabag (Aghdam) is facing MOIK (Baku) at the Khankendi stadium.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have come to the stadium to watch the game.

Entering the field, the head of state met with the players and referees and took a photo with them.

After President Ilham Aliyev symbolically kicked the ball, the game started.