New Caledonian youth to unite fighting colonization - president of Assoc. of Artist of Thio

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. The youth of New Caledonia have the aim of uniting to fight colonization, President of the Association of Artists of Thio Alex Loic Oue Toura, New Caledonia, said during the briefing "Decolonization Dialogues: Legacy, Challenges, and Progress", Trend reports.

"Unfortunately, New Caledonia's youngsters are divided into many groups around the country. One segment of today's youngsters is still raised inside the old system and practices," Toura explained.

"The second part lives in the areas of large cities and is more exposed to the influence of the Western system. And the third is located between Western and traditional cultures," he noted.

Colonialism affected the people of Caledonia in different ways, Toura also said.

“Despite this, we retain common ethnic, cultural, and spiritual codes,” he added.

The international briefing "Decolonization Dialogues: Legacy, Challenges, and Progress" has started in Baku. The briefing was organized by the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Baku Initiative Group, and the NAM Youth Organization.

