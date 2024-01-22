Azerbaijan amends law "On Accounting" - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the application of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 1059-VIQD dated December 22, 2023 "On Amendments to the Law "' On Accounting'" and certain related regulatory issues, Trend reports.

According to the decree, it is determined that the powers of the relevant executive authority stipulated in Article 3.1-1.1 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Accounting" shall be exercised by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan should solve the issues arising from the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 1059-VIQD of December 22, 2023 "On Amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan 'On Accounting'".

The full text is available at the link.

Will be updated