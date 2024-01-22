NAM members urge international support to Azerbaijan's mine problem

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The 19th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) was held in the capital of Uganda, Kampala, from January 15 through 20, 2024, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov led Azerbaijan's delegation at the summit.

The final document of the 19th NAM summit, which includes several crucial items for Azerbaijan, was adopted during the occasion.

The heads of state and government of NAM member states expressed solidarity in the document with Azerbaijan's rehabilitation, reconstruction, and reintegration activities in conflict-affected territories, and noted that the problem of unexploded ordnance and mines creates obstacles in these territories, calling for international assistance.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel