Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

We must make joint effort so that OTS becomes important actor and power center in global arena - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 14 February 2024 18:23 (UTC +04:00)
We must make joint effort so that OTS becomes important actor and power center in global arena - President Ilham Aliyev

Follow Trend on

Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. We have fraternal relations with all countries that are members of the Organization of Turkic States, and our policy is to strengthen the Organization of Turkic States, President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony on February 14, Trend reports.

The head of state noted, “it is a large geography, a large territory, a large military power, a large economy, natural resources, transportation routes, young and growing population, and peoples from the same roots. Can there be a stronger union than this? Of course not! We must make joint effort so that the Organization of Turkic States becomes an important actor and power center in the global arena. We can only achieve this together.”

Latest

Latest

Read more