Armenian armed forces shell Azerbaijani Army positions in Kalbajar direction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Units of the Armenian Armed Forces fired small arms from positions located in the direction of Yukhari Shorja settlement of Basarkechar region in the direction of Yellija settlement of Kalbajar region at 05:50 (GMT+4), Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"The Defense Ministry states that to prevent aggravation of the situation and ensure stability on the conditional border of the two countries, Azerbaijani Army units did not take reciprocal measures. We urge the Armenian military leadership not to allow such provocations aimed at disrupting the stability that has prevailed on the conditional border for the past five months and taking the situation out of control, and demand to identify and punish those responsible for these actions," the statement of the ministry reads.

