Azerbaijani defense minister holds discussions with Turkish General Staff's chief

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. A delegation headed by the Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has held discussions with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Türkiye, Army General Metin Gurak within his official visit to the fraternal country , Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The meeting highlighted that Azerbaijani-Turkish relations are based on friendship and mutual trust and that bilateral cooperation is one of the main factors ensuring stability in the region.

In the end, the sides discussed the prospects for the development of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest.

