International organizations praise presidential poll in Azerbaijan - CEC chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. The presidential election held in Azerbaijan on February 7 is highly appreciated by international organizations, CEC chairman Mazahir Panahov said, Trend reports.

He made a remark during the meeting of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan.

Panahov noted that the CEC received letters from various structures that observed the presidential election.

"These structures note that the elections were held at a high level," Panahov emphasized.

