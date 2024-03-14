Culture plays key role in cooperation between Turkic countries - OTS SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Culture plays a key role in cooperation between Turkic countries, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanichbek Omuraliyev said during the international conference on the Study and Preservation of the Historical and Cultural Heritage of the Turkic World from the perspective of the Turkic countries held at the ADA University, Trend reports.

According to him, one of the main objectives of the Organization of Turkic States is the preservation of cultural heritage.

"We are living in times of change, and UNESCO's role in preserving both tangible and intangible cultural heritage is more important than ever. Thus, culture plays a key role in cooperation between Turkic states," he emphasized.

Additionally, Omuraliyev also mentioned that the OTS actively supports the efforts to preserve cultural heritage carried out by all Turkic countries.

"The ancestors of the Turkic peoples made a huge contribution to the development of world culture and created a unique civilization, which had a significant impact on the history and culture of mankind," he added.

