Some outsiders try to foil peace process between Baku, Yerevan - people's artist (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. The Baku Network expert platform has aired the next issue of the analytical video project "Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov", Trend reports.

The program's guest was the People's Artist of Azerbaijan Mabud Maharramov.

He emphasized that certain outside forces are trying to slow the peace process between Baku and Yerevan.

"Azerbaijan and Armenia should reach an agreement without middlemen. We should find ways to communicate. However, there are many other forces that, depending on their interests and goals, are seeking in every way to slow down and modify the path of this process," Maharramov added.

The full edition of the program is presented to our readers: