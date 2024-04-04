Azerbaijan's territories contaminated with millions of mines during years..... (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. One and a half million mines have been laid in the territories of Azerbaijan during the 30 years of Armenian occupation, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov told reporters, Trend reports.

He mentioned that since the conclusion of the Second Karabakh War until April 3 of this year, 129,000 hectares of land have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

Suleymanov added that the mine contamination threat remains a persistent challenge.

He added that 70 percent of mine victims are civilians.

During March 2024, a total of 299 anti-personnel mines, 114 anti-tank mines, and 1,254 unexploded ordnance were discovered across various regions, including Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Khojavand, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan.

Since November 10, 2020, there have been 350 casualties from mine explosions, resulting in 65 deaths and 285 injuries.

