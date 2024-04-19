EU fully supports process of negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia - Toivo Klaar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The European Union fully supports the process of negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.

"Encouraging news today regarding the work of the Armenia and Azerbaijan border commissions and the start of a delimitation process based on legal documents and the 1991 Almaty Agreement. EU fully supports the process of negotiations and the aim of a comprehensive and lasting settlement,” he wrote.