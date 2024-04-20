Germany ready to do all to support path to lasting peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Germany remains ready to do all it can to support the path to lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, German Foreign Office wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

The office made the remark commenting on the return of Gazakh district's four villages, previously occupied by Armenia, to the control of Azerbaijan.

"The agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan upon the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991 as the basis for border demarcation clears an important hurdle on the way to a peace agreement," the office added.

To note, the eighth meeting of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan was held on April 19, 2024.

The sides tentatively agreed on the passage of certain segments of the border line directly between the settlements of Baganis (Armenia) - Baganys Ayrim (Azerbaijan), Voskepar (Armenia) - Ashagy Askipara (Azerbaijan), Kirants (Armenia) – Kheyrimli (Azerbaijan), and Berkaber (Armenia) - Gyzylhajily (Azerbaijan) to bring them in line with the legally justified inter-republican border that existed within the Soviet Union at the time of its collapse.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel