International Court of Justice holds hearing in "Azerbaijan v. Armenia" case (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. The Azerbaijani delegation presents its oral argument at the hearing of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the "Azerbaijan v. Armenia" case, ongoing on the basis of Armenia's preliminary objections, Trend reports referring to the ICJ.

The Azerbaijani delegation is headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov.

To note, on April 15, preliminary hearings took place at the International Court of Justice regarding Azerbaijan's claim against Armenia. Public hearings addressed Azerbaijan's preliminary objections in the court concerning Armenia's application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) against Azerbaijan.

Public hearings on Azerbaijan's preliminary claims in the case concerning the appeal of the International Court of Justice Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (Armenia v. Azerbaijan) concluded on April 19.

According to information, Azerbaijan presented the following demands to the court:

- Dismiss Armenia's appeal entirely, citing that none of its claims meet the necessary level before the court due to Armenia's failure to adhere to the negotiation preconditions outlined in Article 22 of ICERD.

- Alternatively, or in addition, declare that the court lacks subject matter jurisdiction over Armenia's claims of Azerbaijan's breach of obligations.

It was mentioned that the court had commenced an internal deliberation, and the decision date will be disclosed during a later public session to be announced.