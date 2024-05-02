Azerbaijan, Australia hold political consultations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. On May 1, the first round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Commonwealth of Australia took place in Baku, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elnur Mammadov, and the delegation of the Commonwealth of Australia was headed by Deputy Secretary of the European Group of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Rod Brazier.

During the political consultations, discussions took place on the current state of relations between the two countries, expansion of cooperation and development prospects in the political, economic, humanitarian and other spheres.

Deputy Minister Elnur Mammadov informed Rod Brazier in detail about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, reconstruction work carried out in the territories liberated from occupation, as well as the mine clearance process.

The prospects for cooperation between the two countries within the framework of international organizations were also discussed at the meeting.