Türkiye's Konya hosts Anatolian Phoenix - 2024 International Search, Rescue Drills (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Türkiye's Konya city hosts Anatolian Phoenix - 2024 International Search and Rescue Exercise, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The exercise participants received a briefing at the initial stage. The briefing provided detailed information about the purpose of the exercise, its scenario, venue, tasks to accomplish, and safety rules.

Azerbaijan is represented by a group of servicemen of the Parachute descent and search-rescue service, aviation vehicles of the Air Force, as well as the special forces of the Navy.

Anatolian Phoenix - 2024 exercise will continue until May 17.

