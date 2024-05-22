Azerbaijan detains and extradites internationally wanted citizen of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Cooperation between the Prosecutor General's Offices of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kazakhstan in the field of combating crime continues successfully, Trend reports.

The petition of the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan to bring criminal liability citizen of Kazakhstan Serik Sadyrbayev (born in 1989) was satisfied by the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

“In February 2024, the location and detention in Azerbaijan of Sadyrbayev, who was put on the international wanted list on charges of committing fraudulent acts in Kazakhstan, were established. A measure of restraint in the form of arrest was chosen in respect of the detainee.

In accordance with the Convention “On Legal Assistance and Legal Relations in Civil, Family, and Criminal Cases” of October 7, 2002, a decision was made to extradite the accused.

Sadyrbayev, accompanied by a special convoy of the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan, was handed over to the competent authority of the Republic of Kazakhstan,” the information says.

