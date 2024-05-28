US aims to work closely with Azerbaijan to ensure success of COP29 - Secretary Blinken

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. The US aims to work closely with the Azerbaijani government to ensure the success of the COP29, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in particular in his letter to the Azerbaijani people on Independence Day, Trend reports.

“We value our relationship with Azerbaijan, having built a partnership over the last 32 years on mutual interests relating to security and energy cooperation. We appreciate the opportunity to deepen our engagement in these areas, and also on increasingly critical global issues, such as climate change and the green energy transition.

The United States welcomes Azerbaijan hosting COP29 in Baku, and we look forward to working closely together with the government of Azerbaijan to make the COP a success to deliver a more sustainable and resilient climate future for our children and grandchildren,” the letter reads.

