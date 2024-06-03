Tajik delegation visits Azerbaijan Air Force (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The Tajik delegation toured Azerbaijan Air Force military units and educational institutions as part of the 2024 bilateral cooperation plan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Representatives from the air forces of the two nations met as part of the deal.

The attendees were briefed on the Air Force's history and participation in the 2020 second Karabakh war, unmanned aerial vehicle use, and other mutual interests at the conference.

The Azerbaijan Army showed the Tajik guests around its arsenal of unmanned aerial vehicles and briefed them on their technical and tactical features.

