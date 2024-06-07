Azerbaijan, Northern Cyprus discuss interparliamentary cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, met with Zorlu Töre, President of the National Assembly of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, who is on a visit to the country to join the TURKPA’s 13th plenary session in Baku, Trend reports.

During the visit, the parties hailed the excellent organization of the plenary meeting, describing the TURKPA as a pivotal platform in further enhancing cooperation between the two countries’ legislative bodies. Speaker Sahiba Gafarova underscored that during Azerbaijan’s upcoming presidency of the organization, all necessary steps would be taken to further strengthen the inter-parliamentary relations.

Highlighting very important remarks expressed by President Ilham Aliyev while receiving the TURKPA delegation on June 6, the sides emphasized the importance of the work done by the Azerbaijani President towards strengthening the Turkic world and the further development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Recalling the Days of Culture and Presentations of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus hosted in Baku last October, the two commended the visit of President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar to Azerbaijan, as well as his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on relations between the legislative bodies. Zorlu Töre, expressed his gratitude for the establishment of the working group on interparliamentary relations between Azerbaijan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis this April.

The two also exchanged views on boosting contacts between the friendship groups and MPs, as well as conducting reciprocal visits.