Peace predominantly essential for Armenia in South Caucasus - Turkish MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The establishment of peace in the South Caucasus will pave the path for prosperity, which is particularly necessary for Armenia., Türkiye's former Foreign Minister, MP, head of the delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the second international conference of the Western Azerbaijan Community on "The Right to Return: Advancing Justice for Azerbaijanis Expelled from Armenia" today.

The MP pointed out that the occupation of Azerbaijan's Karabakh by Armenia caused a great deal of suffering.

"People who were displaced from their homeland had their homes taken away, along with their hopes for the future. Unfortunately, the international community remained silent in the face of the injustice suffered by Azerbaijan and supported those who carried out this oppression. However, Azerbaijan liberated its land after 30 years of occupation. The Azerbaijani flag waving over the lands of Karabakh is a source of pride.

We are very pleased with the speed of reconstruction and development work being carried out by Azerbaijan in the liberated territories," he mentioned.

Çavuşoğlu also pointed out that the restoration of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, destroyed in Armenia, is of great importance.

"It's regrettable that Armenia does not allow a UNESCO mission to carry out work on this issue. Azerbaijan’s patient and peace-loving behavior deserves the highest praise," he added.

Over 100 representatives from 51 nations are participating in the conference.

The event will address the historical context of the coerced displacement of Western Azerbaijanis from Armenia, the foundation of their right to return, the preservation of cultural legacy, and diplomatic initiatives in this domain.

December 5 is designated as the Day of Remembrance for the Deportation of Western Azerbaijanis from 1987 to 1991. An analogous international conference titled "Ensuring the Safe and Dignified Return of Displaced Azerbaijanis from Armenia: Global Context and Just Solution" occurred on this date last year, featuring over 100 participants from 44 nations.

