Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss regional security issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. On December 5, as part of participation in the 31st meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Foreign Minister of Georgia Maka Botchorishvili, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The meeting discussed various aspects of strategic partnership and friendly relations between the two countries, as well as regional security issues.

The parties expressed satisfaction with the strategic partnership between our countries, based on friendship, norms and principles of international law, in particular, mutual respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The possible contribution of using the mechanism of political consultations to the development of cooperation within the framework of regional and international platforms was noted.

The importance of developing the economic, legal, humanitarian and energy aspects of bilateral relations was emphasized, and the importance of joint strategic projects was brought to attention. The importance of the activities of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Georgia was also noted.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed his colleague about the results of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which was held for the first time in our region and chaired by our country. It was emphasized that international efforts in the field of green energy development at the national level will continue, and the importance of further developing joint cooperation with Georgia in this direction was brought to attention.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.