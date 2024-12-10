Members of Azerbaijan's Public Association of Veterans of Special Services visit tomb of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. In observance of the anniversary of the passing of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, who made invaluable contributions to the Azerbaijani state and people, members of Azerbaijan's Public Association of Veterans of Special Services 'Alliance' visited the grave of Heydar Aliyev in the Alley of Honors, Trend reports.

Wreaths and flowers were laid at the grave of the national leader, paying tribute to his bright memory.

Following the visit to Great Leader Heydar Aliyev's grave, the participants of the event also paid their respects at the tomb of the distinguished ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva.