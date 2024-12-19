Western Azerbaijan Community slams US Embassy's defamatory statement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The Western Azerbaijan Community has vehemently denounced the disparaging statement issued by the United States Embassy in Azerbaijan, asserting that it intrudes upon the nation's internal affairs, Trend reports, referring to the community's recent statement.

"We want to draw the attention of the U.S. Embassy, which tries to 'justify' its slanderous campaign against Azerbaijan by citing "freedom of speech issues" in our country, to the fact that the true cause of this pressure is Azerbaijan’s efforts to restore its territorial integrity and sovereignty," the statement reads.

The Community further pointed out that the current U.S. administration has lost its credibility to speak on human rights as it pursues a policy of discrimination against Azerbaijanis based on ethnic and religious grounds. They also accused the U.S. of selectively approaching the issue of territorial integrity and sovereignty while supporting Armenia's policies of deportation, ethnic cleansing, aggression, and occupation.

"We, as the Western Azerbaijan Community, constantly experience this unjust approach and discrimination. Furthermore, the aggressive rhetoric of the U.S. Embassy in response not only to even the slightest criticism but also to simple inquiries shows their indifference to the 'freedom of speech' and 'diversity of opinions' they arrogantly claim to champion.

We demand that the U.S. administration cease interfering in Azerbaijan's internal affairs, put an end to the discrimination of its people, and stop using human rights for political purposes," the statement states.

