Iran frees Azerbaijani citizen Farid Safarli (UPDATE)

Details has been added (first version published at 17:38)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. In accordance with the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani citizen Safarli Farid, detained in 2023 in the Islamic Republic of Iran, was transferred to Azerbaijan within the framework of international legal cooperation on January 18, 2025, Trend reports via the joint statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the State Security Service of Azerbaijan.

Farid Safarli was reunited with his family after undergoing a medical examination.

The adoption of necessary measures to protect the rights and interests of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan abroad will continue.