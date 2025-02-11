Azerbaijani side suffered material damage to real estate in amount of more than 2.4 million manat during April battles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. During the April battles, the Azerbaijani side suffered material damage to real estate worth more than 2.4 million manat, Azerbaijani State Prosecutor Tarana Mammadova said in connection with terrorist crimes committed according to the indictment during the April battles of 2016, the Tovuz battles of 2020 and the Second Karabakh War, Trend reports.

It was reported that on April 2-6, 24, 26-28, and 30, 2016, shots were fired from large-caliber and other firearms, intentionally killing three civilians and causing bodily injuries of varying degree of severity to 13 others in Aghdam district, intentionally killing three civilians and causing bodily injuries of varying degree of severity to 11 others in Tartar district, intentionally killing four civilians in Goranboy district, killing one civilian in Fuzuli district, killing one civilian and causing bodily injuries of varying degree of severity to four others in Aghjabadi district, attempting to intentionally kill 30 civilians, as well as causing material damage in the amount of more than 2.4 million manat by completely or partially destroying, burning or damaging 733 privately owned buildings.

We recall that 15 people, including Arayik Vladimiri Harutyunyan, Arkadi Arshaviri Ghukasyan, Bako Sahaki Sahakyan, Davit Rubeni Ishkhanyan, David Azatini Manukyan, Davit Klimi Babayan, Levon Henrikovich Mnatsakanyan, Vasili Ivani Beglaryan, Erik Roberti Ghazaryan, Davit Nelsoni Allahverdiyan, Gurgen Homeri Stepanyan, Levon Romiki Balayan, Madat Arakelovich Babayan, Garik Grigori Martirosyan, Melikset Vladimiri Pashayan, were charged under Articles 100 (planning, preparing, initiating and waging a war of aggression), 102 (attacking persons or organizations enjoying international protection), 103 (genocide), 105 (extermination of the population), 106 (enslaving), 107 (deportation or forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (enforced disappearance of people), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114 (mercenary service), 115 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict), 118 (military robbery), 120 (intentional murder), 192 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing terrorism), 218 (creation of a criminal association (organization)), 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation and possession of weapons, their components, ammunition, explosives and devices), 270-1 (acts threatening aviation security), 277 (assassination of a state official or public figure), 278 (forcible seizure and retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279 (creation of armed formations and groups not provided for by law) and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.