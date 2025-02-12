We are well-established in the region of South Caucasus and Caspian - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. We initiated large-scale projects that created connectivity in the region, and we are well-established in the region of South Caucasus and Caspian, to which we belong, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an interview with CGTN (China Global Television Network) in Davos on January 20, Trend reports.

The interview with the head of state was broadcast on the channel on February 11.

We are where we have been from the very beginning since the restoration of our independence. We have established a strong, by the way, self-sufficient economy. There's a very low rate of foreign debt vis-à-vis GDP - it's only 6.9%. Based on that, we initiated large-scale projects that created connectivity in the region, and we are well-established in the region of South Caucasus and Caspian, to which we belong. Definitely, we've been strongly defending our national interests, our lifestyle, our independent policy, and achieved a lot of successes. I would say the example of Azerbaijan - a country that is relatively new on the international map, defending its national interests and establishing good contacts around the globe - demonstrates that when you have stability and unity in your society, you can defend your interests.