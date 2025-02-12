We are looking forward to expanding our partnership with China - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. We are looking forward to expanding our partnership with China, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an interview with CGTN (China Global Television Network) in Davos on January 20, Trend reports.

The interview with the head of state was broadcast on the channel on February 11.

"Last year China and Azerbaijan officially became strategic partners. After the meeting between the President of China and myself last summer, a corresponding Declaration on Strategic Partnership was adopted. This is a very important political step in our bilateral relationship. Strategic partnership is a very high level of mutual trust and cooperation. We are looking forward to expanding our partnership with China, including in the issues related to our membership in different international organizations, not only the WTO," said President Ilham Aliyev.