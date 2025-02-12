Slovenian FM, energy minister to visit Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Slovenian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajon and Minister of the Environment, Climate and Energy Bojan Kumer will visit Azerbaijan in April, Marko Štucin, State Secretary for European and Political Affairs, International Law, and the Protection of Interests of Slovenia, said in an exclusive interview with Trend, as he visited Baku.

“The sides agreed to upgrade this cooperation now with the visit of Slovenian foreign minister to Azerbaijan in the second half of April,” he said.

The visit of Slovenian energy minister is scheduled for early April.

“Our Minister for Energy will be present here for the Southern Gas Corridor meeting in April, and at that occasion Slovenia and Azerbaijan will sign a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in energy field, which covers gas and other types of energy,” said Štucin.