Azerbaijan, Somalia hold document exchange ceremony (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. A ceremony to exchange documents signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Republic of Somalia, with the participation of Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of Somalia, was held on February 12, Trend reports.

Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations, and Abdihakim Mohamed Yusuf, Chief of Staff of the President of Somalia, exchanged the “Memorandum of Understanding between the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia on cooperation in the field of public service delivery.”

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and Somalia's Minister of Energy and Water Resources Abdullahi Bidhan Warsame exchanged the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of the Federal Republic of Somalia on cooperation in the field of green energy.”

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ahmed Moallim Fiqi exchanged the “Agreement on cooperation in the field of education between the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Education, Culture and Higher Education of the Federal Republic of Somalia.”

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov and Somalia’s Minister of Defense Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur exchanged the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia on cooperation in the fields of defense and defense industry.”

