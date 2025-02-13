Azerbaijan, Türkiye aim to further strengthen their alliance - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Azerbaijan and Türkiye are brotherly nations, and the joys and sorrows of Azerbaijan are felt as their own, Birol Akgün, the newly appointed Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan told reporters, Trend reports.

Speaking to the media following his visit to the Alley of Honor and the Alley of Martyrs, Akgün expressed his pride in honoring the memory of the National Leader of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev, Commander of the Caucasian Islamic Army, Nuru Pasha, and the martyrs.

"Türkiye and Azerbaijan have always stood together in difficult times. We closely followed the events of the Second Karabakh War from Türkiye. Moreover, we will never forget the assistance our Azerbaijani brothers provided during the earthquake on February 6, 2023.

Under the leadership of strong leaders – President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and President Ilham Aliyev – and due to their brotherly relations, the two countries would continue to strengthen their ties and alliance, as reflected in the Shusha Declaration.

Our goal is to live up to the century-old brotherhood between our countries. We will continue to deepen and develop our relations in all spheres.

Türkiye and Azerbaijan are brothers, and that will always be the case. My task is to strengthen this brotherhood," the ambassador said.

