Another group of ex-IDPs gets keys to native Hasanriz village homes in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

TARTAR, Azerbaijan, March 6. A total of 25 families of former internally displaced persons(IDPs) consisting of 75 people arrived in Hasanriz village of Azerbaijan's Aghdara district today, a source in the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts told Trend.

The ceremony of handing over the keys to the apartments to the families was attended by personnel of the Special Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Khankendi City, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, media representatives, and other individuals.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts Sabuhi Gahramanov pointed out that restoration work began in Hasanriz village after its liberation from occupation.

"Already, 50 families have been resettled in the village. Further resettlement will also take place in stages. Hasanriz village has been shortly provided with electricity, drinking water, and natural gas. All the necessary infrastructure has been built here," he said.

The residents who returned to their homeland thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care.

The first resettlement in Hasanriz village took place on March 3 when 25 families returned to their homeland.

Following the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's instructions, the great return to the territories liberated from occupation in Azerbaijan continues, Trend reports.

Families who had previously temporarily lived in various parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings, are now resettling in Hasanriz village in Azerbaijan's Aghdara district.

At this stage, 25 families, totaling 75 people, are relocating to the village.

The returning residents expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support. They also thanked the courageous Azerbaijani Army and the heroic soldiers and officers who liberated their homeland from occupation. In honoring the martyrs who sacrificed their lives, the returnees sent their deepest respects and wished strength and patience to their families.

To date, around 40,000 people live in Karabakh and East Zangezur. Among them are former internally displaced persons who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, as well as specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed their activities.

