Admission of MBA students at Baku Higher Oil School continues

11 June 2018 10:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

In September 2018, Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) launches its first Master of Business Administration (MBA) program.

The enrolment of the students applying to the program has already started.

The innovative MBA program is designed in full compliance with contemporary requirements and is aimed at training of managers of international qualification. It has many advantages including competitive career opportunities, flexible course schedule, academic proficiency, access to the hi-tech and fully equipped modern university campus, and opportunity to study in the top university of Azerbaijan and to get lectures from internationally recognized professionals.

Core courses of the program cover, among others, the following subjects: Management and Organizational Behavior, Financial Management, Statistics for Business and Economics, Marketing Concepts, Research Methodology, Strategic Management, Human Resource Management, Management Information Technology, Marketing and International Business, Risk Management and Insurance, International Business Law, and Business Analytics

The group of MBA program lectures at BHOS consists of experts working at senior positions in top local and international companies, such as SOCAR, BP and others, and this ensures high quality of the teaching.

