Azerbaijan increasing tax on cigarettes

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijani Parliament at a plenary meeting has adopted amendments to the Tax Code, which imply for an increase in the tax on cigarettes produced in the country.

Thus, a tax of 12 manats will be levied for every 1,000 cigarettes produced in Azerbaijan.

Previously, this tax amounted to 4 manats.

Tobacco products worth 11.51 million manats were manufactured in Azerbaijan in January-April 2018, according to Azerbaijan’s State Statistics Committee. Compared with the same period last year, this indicator grew 2.7 times.

(1.7 manats = 1 USD on June 12)

