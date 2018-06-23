Winners of Youth Olympic Games Qualifying Competition in Artistic Gymnastics awarded in Baku (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The ceremony of awarding winners of qualifying competition in artistic gymnastics for the Youth Olympic Games, to be held in October in Buenos Aires, was held in Baku June 23.

According to the results of the all-round competition, the Ukrainian gymnast Bachynska Anastasiia became the winner among women, France’s Carolann Heduit came in second and Daria Belousova from Russia ranked third.

Awards were presented by Secretary General of Azerbaijan Gymnastic Federation Nurlana Mammadzade, Donatella Sacchi, President of the FIG Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Technical Committee and President of the UEG Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Technical Committee Anca Gabriela Mihailescu-Grigoras.

According to the results of the six exercises, Russian gymnasts Yuri Busse and Sergei Naidin got gold and silver medals, respectively in men’s junior. Bronze medal was grabbed by the representative of Hungary Krisztian Balazs.

Awards were presented by member of the executive committee of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mariana Vasileva, member of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Technical Committee Jeff Thomson and UEG Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Technical Committee President Tom Thingvold.

