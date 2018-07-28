"Zhara-2018" festival in Baku - a wonderful initiative

28 July 2018 10:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 28

By Vugar Imanov – Trend:

The international music festival "Zhara-2018" is a wonderful undertaking, the Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov told reporters during the passage on the red carpet at the "Zhara-2018" festival, that is taking place in Baku.

"This ["Zhara-2018" festival] is a wonderful and the most beautiful initiative. This is a wonderful country, a charming city and when all our Russian stars arrive here, at least for a few days, and they travel here with great pleasure, we remind each other of ourselves. This is very important in the modern world," Peskov said.

He noted that he had not been to Baku for four years.

"Baku is a wonderful city, I am in love with it," the press secretary of the Russian President added.

Popular pop stars from Azerbaijan, Russia, Ukraine, Italy, USA, Kazakhstan, Moldova and other countries take part in the third "Zhara" festival.

The organizers of the International music festival "ZHARA 2018" are people's artist of Azerbaijan, singer and composer Emin Agalarov (EMIN), honored artist of the Russian Federation Grigory Leps, the founder of the "Russian radio" and the "Golden gramophone" prize Sergey Kozhevnikov.

