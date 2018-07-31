Famous singer Emin Agalarov receives honorary title of People's Artist of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

31 July 2018 19:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

Trend:

Well-known singer and composer Emin Agalarov, one of the organizers of Zhara International Music Festival, has been presented with the certificate and badge of the honorary title of the People's Artist of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev mentioned that Emin Agalarov was awarded the title of the People's Artist by the order of President Ilham Aliyev for his contribution to the development of the Azerbaijani culture.

Minister Garayev pointed out what the famous singer Agalarov has done to represent Azerbaijan not only in post-Soviet area but also on a global scale, hailing his contribution to the organization of Zhara International Music Festival.

Garayev congratulated Agalarov and wished him success in his future activities.

Agalarov thanked President Aliyev for recognizing his creative activity.

Famous composer and singer Agalarov highlighted the organization and program of Zhara 2018 International Music Festival, which recently wrapped up in Baku.

