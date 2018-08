Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

Trend:

The "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest, being held within the International Army Games 2018 at the Otar military base in Kazakhstan, is underway, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message Aug. 3.

According to the message, Azerbaijani servicemen participate in the contest.

The contest was launched Aug. 2.

