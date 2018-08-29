BP Azerbaijan reveals funds allocated for social projects

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

In the first half of 2018, BP jointly with partners allocated $2.3 million for social investment projects in Azerbaijan, BP Azerbaijan told Trend Aug. 29.

Presently, the company together with partners is implementing 12 such projects in Azerbaijan. Most of them are planned to be completed by the end of 2018.

“In order to contribute to the development of Azerbaijan’s national economy, BP together with partners will continue social investment projects in Azerbaijan aimed at improving the skills of local residents and developing entrepreneurship,” the company said.

“The success of projects in the Caspian Sea depends, among other things, on the ability of operators of these projects to make tangible useful changes in the lives of the residents of the regions. To achieve these goals, BP and partners are implementing important social projects. They include educational programs, creation of new opportunities through increasing the skills of community members, improving the social infrastructure, facilitating the access of community members to financial resources, supporting local companies through training and other steps.”

BP Azerbaijan added that presently the company is considering the possibility of implementing new social projects based on incoming proposals.

