Dede Gorgud's heritage included in UNESCO list

The "Dede Gorgud's heritage: a file on culture, folk legends and music” by Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkey was included in the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage at the 13th session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, held in Port Louis, Mauritius, according to a joint statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The "Dede Gorgud's heritage: a file on culture, folk legends and music” promotes unity, equality and diversity in Azerbaijan, Turkey and Kazakhstan, as well as the values of family, women’s role in society, hospitality and justice.

Armenian provocative attempts regarding the nomination of Yalli (Kochari, Tenzere) traditional group dances of Nakhchivan were suppressed, the statement said.

The Azerbaijani delegation pointed out the inadmissibility of the Armenian side's non-constructive and irrelevant position.

With the support of the First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Goodwill Ambassador of UNESCO and ISESCO Mehriban Aliyeva, the "Dede Gorgud's heritage: a file on culture, folk legends and music”, the art of crafting and playing kamancha, the tradition of cooking and serving dolma, the performance of Azerbaijani mugham (a folk musical composition), the tradition of cooking and serving lavash, Lahij copper craft, ashig art, Novruz holiday, the art of carpet weaving, tar performance, and kalaghayi art have been included to the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, as well as, Chovgan, a traditional team game on Karabakh horses, and Yalli (Kochari, Tenzere), traditional group dances of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic have been included to the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding.

