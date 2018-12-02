Watanabe: FIG highly appreciates Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation’s work

2 December 2018 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) thanks the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for organizing world cups and championships in Baku at the highest level, FIG President Morinari Watanabe said Dec. 2.

He made the remarks during the 82nd Congress meeting of the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

Watanabe noted that the Congress has also been organized at the highest level.

"I am sure that the Congress will successfully complete its work. We highly appreciate the work of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation," said the head of the organization.

