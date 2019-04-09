Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers defeat Armenian rivals in Europe

9 April 2019 13:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

Trend:

The Senior European Wrestling Championships started on April 8 in the capital of Romania, Bucharest, Trend reports.

On the first day of the championships, freestyle wrestlers competed in the weight category of 57,65,70,79 and 97 kilograms.

Azerbaijani wrestler in the weight category of 57 kilograms Mahir Amiraslanov in the 1/8 finals defeated Romanian athlete Alexandru Chirtoaca.

Another Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Haji Aliyev, who represented Azerbaijan in the weight category of 65 kilograms, defeated Belarusian athlete Guseyn Shakhbanov in the qualifications event with a score of 7:2, and also defeated the Armenian freestyle wrestler Vazgen Tevanyan with a score of 1:0. Thus, Aliyev reached the quarter-finals. Further, Aliyev defeated Russian athlete Nachyn Kuular with a score of 5:3.

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Aghahuseyn Mustafayev, who competed in the weight category of 70 kilograms, was able to reach the semifinals, defeating athlete from Russia Magomedrasul Gazimagomedov with a score of 5:3 and an opponent from Armenia David Safaryan with a score of 12:2. In the finals, Mustafayev will face British wrestler Nicolae Cojocaru.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
New agreement approved between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan
Politics 15:05
Azerbaijani ministry: Tonoyan’s latest statements part of plan against Pashinyan’s power
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:03
Montenegro appoints its new Chargé d'affaires in Azerbaijan
Politics 14:36
Turkmen Industry Ministry opens tender to buy consumables, chemicals
Tenders 12:55
90.5% of Opinion Way respondents positively assess Azerbaijani president’s reforms over past year
Politics 12:52
Witnesses in case of ex-head of International Bank of Azerbaijan talk frauds with loans
Business 12:05
Latest
Iranian Customs establish think tank committee for dealing with sanctions
Iran 15:06
New agreement approved between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan
Politics 15:05
SMEs' share in Kazakhstan's GDP growing
Economy 15:04
Azerbaijani ministry: Tonoyan’s latest statements part of plan against Pashinyan’s power
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:03
Turkish agency to aid Uzbekistan in increasing tourism potential
Economy 14:57
Decrease in number of smokers hits record in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 14:42
WHO European high-level Conference underway in Ashgabat
Turkmenistan 14:38
Montenegro appoints its new Chargé d'affaires in Azerbaijan
Politics 14:36
Primary housing prices down in Baku
Economy 14:36