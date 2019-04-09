Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers defeat Armenian rivals in Europe

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

The Senior European Wrestling Championships started on April 8 in the capital of Romania, Bucharest, Trend reports.

On the first day of the championships, freestyle wrestlers competed in the weight category of 57,65,70,79 and 97 kilograms.

Azerbaijani wrestler in the weight category of 57 kilograms Mahir Amiraslanov in the 1/8 finals defeated Romanian athlete Alexandru Chirtoaca.

Another Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Haji Aliyev, who represented Azerbaijan in the weight category of 65 kilograms, defeated Belarusian athlete Guseyn Shakhbanov in the qualifications event with a score of 7:2, and also defeated the Armenian freestyle wrestler Vazgen Tevanyan with a score of 1:0. Thus, Aliyev reached the quarter-finals. Further, Aliyev defeated Russian athlete Nachyn Kuular with a score of 5:3.

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Aghahuseyn Mustafayev, who competed in the weight category of 70 kilograms, was able to reach the semifinals, defeating athlete from Russia Magomedrasul Gazimagomedov with a score of 5:3 and an opponent from Armenia David Safaryan with a score of 12:2. In the finals, Mustafayev will face British wrestler Nicolae Cojocaru.

