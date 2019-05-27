Amateur film directors try themselves in topic of Health and Safety (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 27

We often read information in the press about gas leakage, the danger of fire due to carelessness in household, incidents related to harmful habits.

The news about traffic safety and traffic accidents prevails among them. One of the key ways to prevent these incidents is to increase public awareness. This is why Holcim Azerbaijan Company holds annual Global Occupation and Safety Days which cover not only employees but also involve Garadagh youth. In order to make the campaign more interesting and attractive for youth, in partnership between Garadagh Youth house and Holcim held a video contest called “For the safety future”.

According to the terms of the contest, the video materials presented should have covered such topics as the use of safety belts, safe use of gas in the household, damage of alcohol and drugs to human health, road safety regulations, fire safety and fire prevention in public places. Following the safety rules, as well as increasing the security culture and turning it into a daily lifestyle were selected as the main target among young people.

The awarding ceremony for the youth was held in Garadagh Youth House. Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr. Intigam Babayev, Deputy of Garadagh Executive Power Mrs. Tarana İsmayilova, General Director of Holcim Azerbaijan OJSC Mr. Frederic Guimbal and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Business-Construction Trade Union of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr. Umud Huseynov participated at the awarding ceremony of winners. The participants’ main purpose was not a prize fund, but to try themselves as an amateur director. They fulfilled this task properly. The winners were rewarded with cash prizes and diplomas. One person was awarded a special prize in the category “The Best Actor”. You can watch 4 video clips won in the link below.

1st place

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iKmfXgKBG8A

2nd place

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J7ZNnw05KKA

2nd place

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nWLguE4MNYI

3rd place

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9fQuQaAIm3U

At the end of event Holcim OJSC's General Director Frederic Guimbal noted: “People's health is important for us and concessions are not allowed in this area. Everyone should better understand the commitment he has and be responsible for safety. To follow the safety rules is the duty of each of us.”

Holcim is a member of LafargeHolcim Group, which is operating with a labour force of 80.000 workers in 80 countries. LafargeHolcim is one of the leading companies in the world with its experience of more than 180 years in the production of cement, finished concrete products and aggregates.

