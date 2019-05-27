Over 50,000 tickets sold for UEFA Europa League final match in Baku

27 May 2019 17:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 27

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Sale of tickets for the UEFA Europa League final match to be held between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 29 in Baku, continues in four locations - Port Baku Mall, 28 May Mall, Ganjlik Mall and at the Heydar Aliyev Palace, Firuz Abdulla, Head of Media and Public Relations Department of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), told Trend.

He said that more than 52,000 tickets have been sold so far, that is, more than 52,000 people already own tickets for the match.

“Among them there are also UEFA sponsors and organizations with which the structure cooperates,” he added.

The final match will be attended by over 30,000 foreign fans who arrive in Baku on special charter flights. Some 450 buses will be available for the convenient and safe transportation of the fans.

The UEFA Europa League final match between the English clubs Arsenal and Chelsea will take place at the 68,000-seat Baku Olympic Stadium.

The match will start at 23:00 (GMT+4).

