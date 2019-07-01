Baku Higher Oil School students will undertake training to improve their professional qualifications (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 01

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation and TechnipFMC representatives held a meeting at Baku Higher Oil School, which brought together Director of the International Relations Department of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Soltan Mammadov and Principal Specialist Sabig Abdullayev as well as TechnipFMC’s Country Manager Luigi Fiorentino and Branch Office Manager & Project Interface Sabina Abbasova, and Higher School’s senior staff, Trend reports with reference to the school.

The discussions covered a wide spectrum of issues pertaining to cooperation established by BHOS with the international companies and universities, accomplishments achieved by the Higher School’s students and graduates, teaching approaches techniques and methods pursued by the BHOS academic staff, and exploring potential areas for cooperation.

The meeting also focused on the joint project entitled ‘Master Technology Transfer Programme’ that has been initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and TechnipFMC Country Office.

BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov welcomed the guests at the Higher School, and thanked the senior management of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and TechnipFMC for demonstrating a trust in the BHOS students.

Director of the International Relations Department of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Soltan Mammadov appreciated support provided by Rector Elmar Gasimov to the joint project. Soltan Mammadov mentioned that the Higher School’s students are distinguished by their outstanding achievements in education, skills and attitude, which served as an evidence for considering the BHOS students as potential candidates for the project selection process.

The joint initiative envisages participation of four-year students from the BHOS Petroleum Engineering and Chemical Engineering Departments. The initial phase of the project aims to offer training courses to the selected 50 students from Azerbaijan, out of whom 25 participants will represent BHOS. The project will consist of a three-phase approach. As part of the first stage, students will undertake five training modules to be dispensed within six weeks and, upon completion of the course, will be awarded certificates. During the second phase, based on the outcomes of each module, students will be selected for participating in a two-month job internship in Italy, Norway, France and Azerbaijan. The third phase foresees further career follow-up and employment of the students who are the target beneficiaries of the project.

A working group comprising representatives of TechnipFMC Country Office, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and two universities will oversee the students’ selection to implement the project.

Deputy Dean of the Higher School’s Engineering Department Rima Guliyeva was designated as the BHOS focal point for coordinating the joint project.

