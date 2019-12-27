Minister: Yukselish competition aims to identify new generation of managers in Azerbaijan

27 December 2019 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Yukselish competition aims to identify a new generation of managers in Azerbaijan, the country's Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov said at an event held in connection with the start of registration for the competition, Trend reports.

The Yukselish competition ("Career growth") was established by order of President Ilham Aliyev, signed on July 26, 2019, with the aim of identifying and supporting promising executives with a high intellectual level and managerial qualities and ensuring the creation of a bank of personnel reserves in the country. An organizing committee has been created in connection with the competition.

One million manat ($588,235) were allocated to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports from the reserve fund of the President of Azerbaijan envisaged in the 2019 state budget of Azerbaijan for the ongoing work as part of the competition.

Rahimov stressed that this project will open up new opportunities for many people and during the competition, they will be able to acquire the skills they need.

Speaking at the event, Maleyka Abbaszade, a member of the Organizing Committee of the competition, chairman of the Board of Directors of the State Examination Center of Azerbaijan, said that the competition will provide for the identification and support of promising leaders with a high intellectual level and managerial qualities and the creation of a human resources bank in the country.

Abbaszade noted that this competition is innovative in nature for Azerbaijan.

"The most modern tools will be used in this process. The experience gained over 20 years in Azerbaijan will help us in this. Experienced experts and all our human potential join this process," she added.

