Turkey's Scientific, Technological Research Council to carry out projects in Azerbaijan

30 January 2020 10:10 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK) will carry out a number of projects in Azerbaijan, a source in the Turkish Government told Trend.

According to the source, at the initial stage, the National Metrology Institute under TÜBİTAK plans to create 27 laboratories in the Azerbaijan Institute of Metrology.

The source added that the establishment of laboratories is expected in the period of 2020-2022.

"TÜBİTAK is interested in expanding activities in Azerbaijan and other Turkic-speaking countries," the source said.

TÜBİTAK has been operating since 1963 and carries out joint projects with leading organizations and universities in the world.

