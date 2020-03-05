Who to represent Azerbaijan at 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics? (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 5

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) will organize the 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics on March 7-8, Trend reports.

The tournament, which will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, will feature juniors born in 2003-2006. Gymnasts from seven countries will take part in the competition.

The AGF Junior Trophy will be a test tournament for young gymnasts ahead of the European Championships in Men's Artistic Gymnastics, which will be held May 27-31 at the National Gymnastics Arena.

At the AGF Junior Trophy tournament, Azerbaijan will be represented by Ramin Damirov, Mansum Safarov, Anar Hasanov, Rasul Ahmadzade and Aghakazim Rustamov.

Anar Hasanov and Rasul Ahmadzade will perform in the individual all-around competition, Aghakazim Rustamov will present floor exercises and a program on a gymnastic apparatus of pommel horse, Mansum Safarov will compete in floor exercises, on rings, in a vault, on parallel bars and the bar, and Ramin Damirov will perform missile-horse projectile, rings, in a vault, on parallel bars and a horizontal bar.

In the video presented to the attention of readers, Azerbaijani gymnasts noted that performing in their native arena is a big responsibility, and they are intensely preparing for the competition.

Gymnasts said that the support of the audience will greatly help them during the competition.

Trend presents this video to the readers.